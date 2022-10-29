Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $80.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average is $70.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $408,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $667,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

