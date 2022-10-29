Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Raymond James

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CXB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Calibre Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

