Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the September 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ADMP stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.