Brokerages Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) PT at $45.77

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.92.

A number of analysts have commented on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.