Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $5.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Grab stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grab will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Grab by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Grab by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Grab by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 450,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Grab by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grab by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

