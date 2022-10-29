Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $69.68 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.68.

OVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). Ovintiv had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after buying an additional 1,625,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 70.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 436.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

