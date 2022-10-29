Eight Capital Trims Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Target Price to C$6.50

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, October 21st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$4.25 price target on Osisko Mining and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of OSK opened at C$2.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$997.11 million and a PE ratio of -205.00. Osisko Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.25.

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

