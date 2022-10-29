Brokerages Set Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) PT at $42.00

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

DTRUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC cut Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

DTRUY opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. Daimler Truck has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

