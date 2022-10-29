Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives $42.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Covestro from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Covestro from €40.00 ($40.82) to €31.00 ($31.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Covestro from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Covestro from €37.00 ($37.76) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of COVTY opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. Covestro has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $32.93.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covestro will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Stories

