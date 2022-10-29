Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives $42.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aperam from €33.40 ($34.08) to €29.50 ($30.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aperam from €55.00 ($56.12) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on Aperam in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aperam from €44.00 ($44.90) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Aperam Stock Performance

Aperam stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. Aperam has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $64.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Aperam will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4804 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

