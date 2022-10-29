Brokerages Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Price Target at $66.22

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,740,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,850 over the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 45.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after buying an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 35.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after buying an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Calix by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Calix by 414.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Calix by 125.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 885,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 493,245 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

