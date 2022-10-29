Analysts Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target at $40.64

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PRMRF opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $420.17 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 32.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.69%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

