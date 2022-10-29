Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) PT Lowered to $118.00 at MKM Partners

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $123.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DORM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Dorman Products Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.57. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.13.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Luftig purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $199,383.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

