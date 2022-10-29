Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

ARMK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,291,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,740,000.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

