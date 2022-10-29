Gartner’s (IT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

IT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 3.4 %

Gartner stock opened at $302.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.40. Gartner has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.5% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 109.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.