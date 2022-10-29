Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EIX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average is $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Edison International by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Edison International by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

