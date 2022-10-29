Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $165.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

RSG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Republic Services to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $133.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Republic Services has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day moving average is $135.25.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Republic Services by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Republic Services by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.