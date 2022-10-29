Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of CWST stock opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average is $77.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,553,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.