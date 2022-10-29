Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Argus

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Argus from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.43.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $2,863,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,338,154 shares of company stock worth $88,241,134. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 8,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.