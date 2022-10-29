DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Lowered to $34.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.70.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,269 shares of company stock valued at $471,700. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at about $39,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 161.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 779,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after buying an additional 481,590 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 67.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,104,000 after buying an additional 410,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 546.1% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 482,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after buying an additional 408,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

