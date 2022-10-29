AutoNation Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,363 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 98% compared to the average daily volume of 1,194 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AutoNation to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.25.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,321.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,321.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $223,241.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 872,582 shares of company stock worth $97,144,389. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Up 0.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in AutoNation by 43.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.0% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.30. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.