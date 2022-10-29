AutoNation Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AN)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2022

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:ANGet Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,363 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 98% compared to the average daily volume of 1,194 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AutoNation to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.25.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,321.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,321.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $223,241.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 872,582 shares of company stock worth $97,144,389. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in AutoNation by 43.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.0% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.8 %

AN opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.30. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.