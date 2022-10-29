AutoNation Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,363 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 98% compared to the average daily volume of 1,194 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AutoNation to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.25.
Insider Activity at AutoNation
In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,321.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,321.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $223,241.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 872,582 shares of company stock worth $97,144,389. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation
AutoNation Stock Up 0.8 %
AN opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.30. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoNation (AN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.