Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Desjardins dropped their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance

TSE:NBLY opened at C$23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.71. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a twelve month low of C$19.00 and a twelve month high of C$40.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Announces Dividend

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.02%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

