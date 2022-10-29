Analysts Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Target Price at $16.00

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.79.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,726 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Harmonic by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,621,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,863 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $14,264,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,242 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Harmonic by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 470,299 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Harmonic by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 437,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.