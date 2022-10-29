Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $112.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.29.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $101.21. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.01 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

