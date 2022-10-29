Brokerages Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Price Target at $27.08

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.08.

M has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Macy’s Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 175.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 64.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.