Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Target Price at $1,904.11

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,904.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.91) to GBX 2,330 ($28.15) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,260,000 after acquiring an additional 371,203 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after acquiring an additional 804,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Trading Down 4.7 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

