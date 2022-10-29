Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives $24.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.
KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
KIM opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 73.33%.
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
