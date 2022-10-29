ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $36.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MT. UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.63) to €23.50 ($23.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

MT stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.92. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 30.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,239,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 48.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,917 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 44.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,983 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.