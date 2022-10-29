Edison Inv. Res Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 24th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of WPM opened at $33.39 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 132.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 51.6% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 36.81%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
See Also
