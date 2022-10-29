Chemed (CHE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Chemed to post earnings of $4.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chemed to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chemed Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CHE opened at $461.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.67. Chemed has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth about $464,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

