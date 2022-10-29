Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ServiceNow, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for ServiceNow in a report released on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for ServiceNow’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.61.

Shares of NOW opened at $420.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 21.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 999 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total value of $451,238.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 728 shares in the company, valued at $328,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 999 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total value of $451,238.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 728 shares in the company, valued at $328,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,570. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

