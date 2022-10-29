Analysts Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Price Target at $40.50

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

nVent Electric Trading Up 6.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,456,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,883,000 after purchasing an additional 202,990 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,966,000 after purchasing an additional 152,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NVT opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.37. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Stories

