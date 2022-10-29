Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Price Target at $4,850.00

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,850.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of BKGFF stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $64.68.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

