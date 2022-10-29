Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $15.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several research firms have commented on EFC. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ellington Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 25.88 and a quick ratio of 25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $800.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.82. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $18.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.59 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -782.61%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

