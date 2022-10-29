Analysts Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target at $51.83

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:WTRG opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.65%.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

