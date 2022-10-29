Insperity (NSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Insperity has set its Q3 guidance at $0.83-1.06 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.68-5.25 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Insperity to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $107.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30. Insperity has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,643 shares of company stock valued at $6,961,572. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Insperity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Insperity by 6.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.