Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $105.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $112.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $486,636.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,365.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,073 shares of company stock worth $4,554,664. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 78.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1,014.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 335.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

