Boise Cascade (BCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Boise Cascade to post earnings of $4.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BCC opened at $67.90 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.14.

In related news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BCC. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

