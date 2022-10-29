CNA Financial (CNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect CNA Financial to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNA Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CNA Financial Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 50,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,678,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,019,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 165.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 49.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 255.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
