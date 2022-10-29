CNA Financial (CNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect CNA Financial to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNA Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNA Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 50,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,678,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,019,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 165.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 49.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 255.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

