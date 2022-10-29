Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance
Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.85. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
