Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.85. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 424.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.