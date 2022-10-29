Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) to Release Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY22 guidance at $1.40-2.00 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $187.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLOW opened at $34.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $45.66. The company has a market cap of $782.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 92.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

