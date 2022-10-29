Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SSTK opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $125.43.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.