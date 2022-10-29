Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RRC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.