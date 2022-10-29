Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $78.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In related news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

Belden Stock Up 2.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Belden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,282,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,440,000 after buying an additional 183,829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Belden by 7.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,906,000 after purchasing an additional 102,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Belden by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. Belden has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $70.97. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.