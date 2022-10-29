Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) PT at C$67.07

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

MTY Food Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$55.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$45.20 and a 52-week high of C$65.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.71.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$171.54 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.4899996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

