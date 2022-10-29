Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) PT at C$67.07

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

MTY Food Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$55.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$45.20 and a 52-week high of C$65.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.71.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$171.54 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.4899996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

