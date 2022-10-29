Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives $0.97 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNDSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.05 ($1.07) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.92) to €0.95 ($0.97) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell to €0.85 ($0.87) in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.05 ($1.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

