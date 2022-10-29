Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives $0.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Shares of GDDFF stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $6.44.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.