Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Receives GBX 194.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 194.20 ($2.35).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 119 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 232 ($2.80) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 86.90 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £217.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,448.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.45. Sabre Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 81.90 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 242.50 ($2.93).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Adam Richard Westwood bought 10,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,040.55 ($12,132.13).

(Get Rating)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.