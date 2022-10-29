Brokerages Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price at $37.00

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 484.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87. Affirm has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

