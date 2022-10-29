Analysts Set Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) PT at $16.00

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark Price Performance

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. Poshmark has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of -0.67.

Insider Activity at Poshmark

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Poshmark will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $33,130.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,298 shares in the company, valued at $128,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poshmark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 886,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,887 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $39,549,000 after purchasing an additional 58,428 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 565.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 21.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,464,800 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 258,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Poshmark by 194.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,385,754 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $14,010,000 after buying an additional 914,779 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Poshmark

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.